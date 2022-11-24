Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $14.45

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.95.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 235.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the last quarter.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
