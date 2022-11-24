Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Target Price at $16.25

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE E opened at $29.36 on Friday. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after buying an additional 462,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 337,488 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ENI by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after buying an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

