Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $118.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DFS opened at $108.66 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.