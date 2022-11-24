Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Stock Up 27.0 %

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.