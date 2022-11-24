Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group Stock Up 27.0 %
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
