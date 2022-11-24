Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $139.57

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.57.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

DLR opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 61.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

