Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 0.5 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

NYSE:VLRS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.45. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

