Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $71.93

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

Corteva stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

