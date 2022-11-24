Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) PT at $31.08

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after buying an additional 1,041,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.