Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 268.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 221.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

