Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $81.00 at Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.75% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.
Arvinas Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
