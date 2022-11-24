Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $81.00 at Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

