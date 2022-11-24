J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $158.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,543 shares of company stock worth $4,915,591 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

