J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SJM. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,543 shares of company stock worth $4,915,591 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

