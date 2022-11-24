DA Davidson Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $130.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $220.60.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

