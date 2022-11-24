TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $154.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,824 shares of company stock worth $6,053,510. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

