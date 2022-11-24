Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $39.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.50 to $39.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

