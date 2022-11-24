Argus Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Hold

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.