Argus Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Hold

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.
Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.
