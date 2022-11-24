Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.37.

W stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

