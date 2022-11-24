XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

NYSE XPO opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

