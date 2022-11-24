Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $211.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

