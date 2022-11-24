Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XOM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

XOM opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

