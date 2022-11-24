Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target Cut to CHF 520

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 532 to CHF 520 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

ZURVY opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

