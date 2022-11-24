Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Given New €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMFPF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplifon from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Amplifon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

