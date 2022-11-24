The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) to Neutral

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

Angang Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.