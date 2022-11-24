The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) to Neutral

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGFGet Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Angang Steel Company Profile



Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

