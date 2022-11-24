The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) to Neutral

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
Angang Steel Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angang Steel (ANGGF)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.