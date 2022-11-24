Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.