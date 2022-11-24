Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT Raised to €17.50

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €16.00 ($16.33) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARZGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

