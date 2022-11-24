Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Price Target Increased to €149.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from €133.70 ($136.43) to €149.50 ($152.55) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

OTC:HVRRF opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $203.15.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

