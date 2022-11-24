Stephens Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $164.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $196.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.67.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $145.59 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.