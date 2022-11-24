Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 78 at Credit Suisse Group

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 85 to CHF 78 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leonteq Price Performance

Shares of Leonteq stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Leonteq has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

About Leonteq

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Leonteq AG provides structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Investment Solutions and Insurance & Wealth Planning Solutions segments. The company manufactures and distributes structured investment products.

