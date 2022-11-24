Barclays Increases AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €32.50

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €31.50 ($32.14) to €32.50 ($33.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AXA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXAHY opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

About AXA

(Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.