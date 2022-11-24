Barclays Increases AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €32.50

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €31.50 ($32.14) to €32.50 ($33.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

