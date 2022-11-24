Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

