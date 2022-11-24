ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Lowered to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.49) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 381 ($4.51) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.