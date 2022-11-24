China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

CBUMY opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

