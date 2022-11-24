China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
China National Building Material Stock Performance
CBUMY opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.
About China National Building Material
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China National Building Material (CBUMY)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.