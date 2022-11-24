Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at C$64.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$55.35 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

