Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price at $63.83

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.
In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,943,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
