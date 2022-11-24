Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSCCF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 6.47.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at 3.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.60. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of 1.73 and a 12 month high of 6.00.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

