Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given New €23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €25.00 ($25.51) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

