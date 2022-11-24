Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 278 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.25) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIISY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.15) to GBX 259 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.66) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

