Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 1,050 ($12.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,010 ($11.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.94) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.50.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

