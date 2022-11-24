Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 589 at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 589 ($6.96) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.09) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($8.99) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.11) to GBX 546 ($6.46) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 675 ($7.98) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.29.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

