Scotiabank Boosts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$165.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHMEF. TD Securities assumed coverage on goeasy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

goeasy Price Performance

EHMEF opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. goeasy has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $146.61.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

