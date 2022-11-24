Scotiabank Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBFGet Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMCBF opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

