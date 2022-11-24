Scotiabank Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMCBF opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

