Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Price Target Lowered to €1.75 at Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €1.77 ($1.81) to €1.75 ($1.79) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPFRF. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.73 ($1.77) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mapfre from €1.52 ($1.55) to €1.60 ($1.63) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Mapfre Price Performance

Shares of Mapfre stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

