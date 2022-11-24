M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Raised to GBX 205

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 195 ($2.31) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

