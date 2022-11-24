Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Price Target Lowered to 260.00 at Barclays

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from 263.00 to 260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GJNSY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.