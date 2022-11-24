Analysts Set Expectations for Tokyo Electron Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

TOELY opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.