Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Raised to €320.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from €278.00 ($283.67) to €320.00 ($326.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($312.24) to €316.00 ($322.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($260.20) to €270.00 ($275.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

