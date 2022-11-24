Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 220 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

ETTYF stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

