Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT Raised to CHF 63

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.3 %

JBAXY stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.