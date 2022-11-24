Barclays Increases Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 397

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 397 ($4.69) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGGNY. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 285 ($3.37) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

