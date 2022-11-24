Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $550,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,047.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 995,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,352. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAR stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $276.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.